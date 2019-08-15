Louisville Bats president stepping down; COO named new president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who has led the Louisville Bats will be stepping down from his position at the end of the season.
Gary Ulmer has been the team president since 1993. The lifelong Louisville resident will remain with the ballclub as senior advisor.
Vic Gregovits, who was named the Chief Operating Officer in May, will be named as the new president. Gregovits, a veteran sports executive, has over 25 years in sports sales, marketing, management and organizational leadership experience. .
"We are very grateful for the years that Gary dedicated building the Bats into one of the finest minor league organizations," said Stuart Katzoff, an owner of the Bats. "He was the catalyst in having Louisville Slugger Field built, as well as securing the most recent lease with renovations to come.”
Katzoff called Gregovits, "a perfect fit to lead us into the next era of Bats baseball.”
“I have really enjoyed working with Vic this season,” said Ulmer. “He is well-suited for the position, and I am confident that he will successfully lead our organization for many years to come.”
