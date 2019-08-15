Make A Wish Foundation brings girl with brain tumor baby dolls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington child battling a brain tumor was able to take a break from the battle with the help of the Make A Wish Foundation.
Kadence, 9, has been battling the brain tumor for four years. Normally Kandence travels to Lexington from Rockholds to undergo chemo, but Tuesday was all about the fun.
The day started with a limo ride, but what she’s dreamed of for years is two lifelike baby dolls of her very own. Tuesday, that wish came true.
She’s named them Nevaeh and Shevaun.
There are currently nearly 400 children in Kentucky who are waiting for their wish.
