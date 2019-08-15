Man wounded in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is being treated following a shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers called to the 1300 block of S. 28th Street around 9 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The vicitm was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The wound is thought to be non-life trheatening.
No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.