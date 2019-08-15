New YMCA in West Louisville focuses on health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of promises of improvement and nearly two years of construction, the new YMCA in west Louisville is almost finished.
The $28 million facility, located at 17th Street and West Broadway, is set to open in October.
The 77,000 square-foot facility will have a gym, a walking track, group fitness classes and a pool with a slide.
Bruce Jeffery, the executive director for the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, said the vision is to make this facility more than just about fitness.
“We’ve kind of coined it as integrated health,” Jeffery said. “I’ve personally coined it as taking care of the whole person.”
There will be services available from the YMCA, Norton’s Health Care, Republic Bank Foundation, Gilda’s Club, ProRehab Physical Therapy and Family and Children’s Place.
“Through those services, we envision being able to care of a variety of needs, a variety of individuals all in one location,” Jeffery said.
Jeffery moved to Louisville about six weeks ago. He was working in Decatur, Illinois, as the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club for seven and a half years. He said the move to Louisville was an obvious choice.
“My life has been about mission work,” Jeffery said. “So when I saw this opportunity to join the Greater Louisville YMCA, I had to jump all over it.”
Construction crews are still working inside and outside the building. On Tuesday, Wave 3 News saw them putting in windows, laying tiles in the pool.
Jeffery is hopeful people will feel like the YMCA in west Louisville is home to them.
“We want the Y here in West Louisville to come where everybody knows your name and you also feel welcome,” Jeffery said. “We want people to feel a part of something great.”
The facility will open in October. The YMCA has not released a date yet.
