Oldham County goes back to school with a need for teachers

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS wasn’t the only school district to head back to the classroom on Wednesday. Oldham County also headed back to school.
It’s now the state’s eighth largest school district.
Superintendent Greg Schultz says they have enough bus drivers to cover the routes, but not enough teachers.
“We are only about five to seven teachers short right now,” Schultz said. “If you’re a math and chemistry teacher and you’re sitting at home, come visit us.”
The school district is also using a different approach to learning.
“The biggest thing we probably have going on this year is a focus on social emotional learning,” Schultz explained. “And so, we’ve tried to free up our counselors time at the elementary and the middle school to have more time with kids and hopefully avert some problems.”
The student population continues to grow.
This is the first year for the district’s elementary rebalancing plan which shuffled some students around to reduce overcrowding.
When it comes to security, the district has the same number of School Resource Officers as last year, ten.
