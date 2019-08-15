Opening day off-site school fight under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An after-school fight on the first day of classes involving students from a JCPS high school is now under review by the district.
The fight, which happened off-campus, occurred across Taylor Boulevard from Iroquois High School near a gas station.
A JCPS spokesperson told WAVE 3 News that Iroquois High officials called JCPS Security. The spokesperson confirmed that JCPS Security was not on site at Iroquois.
JCPS said the fight ended on its own and the students dispersed into the neighborhood. According to sources, school officials did not break up the fight.
WAVE 3 News is gathering more information about the incident. This story will be updated.
