Opening day school fight under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An after-school fight on the first day of classes involving students from a JCPS high school leaves one student injured and another teen arrested.
The incident is now under review by the district.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, one 16-year-old was arrested for resisting arrest and for possession of marijuana.
The fight, which happened off-campus, occurred across Iroquois High School on Taylor Blvd. near a gas station.
Footage from the business there shows a group of teenagers clustered around a gas pump area but did not show any fighting. The video does show one of the people in the group being placed in handcuffs.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told WAVE 3 News a deputy in the area saw the incident, responded and called for backup. The JCSO said their SRO's are still trying to keep an eye on schools.
A JCPS spokesperson told WAVE 3 News that Iroquois High officials called JCPS Security and that they were not on-site at the time of the incident. Metro Safe said there was not a call made to 911.
