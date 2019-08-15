Pitino doesn’t rule out a return to the city of Louisville in interview on CBS Sports Network

“I have a grandson that has a form of epilepsy,” Pitino said. “There’s only 300 people in the world that have this. He’s one-year-old, and I wanted to spend the next six months helping my son and daughter-in-law just uncover every, turn over every stone, to find a great geneticist to find out answers because we don’t know, it’s so rare. I’m just trying to use all my connections that I’ve made in my 40 plus years in coaching to try and find a doctor that can help in some way.”