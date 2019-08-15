Pitino doesn’t rule out a return to the city of Louisville in interview on CBS Sports Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL and UK head basketball coach Rick Pitino sat down for an interview with his longtime friend Lesley Visser of the CBS Sports Network.
Pitino revealed that a health issue was a factor in his decision to pass up a return to Greece to coach.
“I have a grandson that has a form of epilepsy,” Pitino said. “There’s only 300 people in the world that have this. He’s one-year-old, and I wanted to spend the next six months helping my son and daughter-in-law just uncover every, turn over every stone, to find a great geneticist to find out answers because we don’t know, it’s so rare. I’m just trying to use all my connections that I’ve made in my 40 plus years in coaching to try and find a doctor that can help in some way.”
Pitino said that in six months he hopes things will improve and he can return to coaching somewhere.
He did not rule out an eventual return to the city of Louisville.
Visser asked, “Would you ever go back to Louisville?”
“100%, I loved the University of Louisville, I loved the University of Kentucky,” Pitino said, adding, “I love the people of Kentucky. I’m not going to let five to seven, 10 people, spoil my feelings for a place I spent 17 years. The one thing you learn when you’re 66, is man, put it behind you and get over yourself.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.