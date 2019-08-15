Second lawsuit filed in 2018 Stonybrook Kroger fatal shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the woman killed in a shooting at the Stonybrook Kroger in Jeffersontown has filed a lawsuit against the grocer and the man charged in the shooting.
Vickie Jones was shot to death on October 24, 2018 by the accused killer, Gregory Bush, after he walked out of the store at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway. Witnesses said Bush had shot Maurice Stallard inside the store moments earlier. Stallard was shopping with his grandson to buy poster board for a school project.
The lawsuit states that Kroger permitted Bush inside the store with a loaded gun, that its store security did nothing to prevent him from shooting customers nor to stop him from leaving the store after the shooting Stallard and allowing him to kill Jones.
Jones and Stallard were both African American. The suit says Bush went to the store with the intent to shoot and kill African Americans.
The suit also says that on or before the date of the shooting, “Kroger was on actual notice that allowing firearms on the property of Kroger stores created a dangerous condition on the store premises and could result in customers being shot and killed. With this actual knowledge, Kroger decided to allow loaded firearms inside of its stores.”
A June 3, 2007 shooting at the same store is referenced in the lawsuit. That case involved Richard Koenig, a former Jeffersontown police officer, who shot Darren Pickerill five times in the parking lot. Koenig said the shooting happened after a near collision in the parking lot by the men’s SUVs. The case was presented to a grand jury who did not return an indictment against Koenig.
Twenty-four other shootings that occurred at Kroger stores in the U.S. are referenced in the lawsuit. One of those happened on April 6, 2012 at a Kroger on New Cut Road in Louisville when a store manager was shot by a suspected shoplifter.
The Stallard family has also filed a lawsuit against Kroger.
