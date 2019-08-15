StormTALK! Thursday Edition

What a nice kick-off to the Kentucky State Fair!
Expect a great afternoon with highs in the 80s and slightly less humid! We’ll take it!
The setup starts to change Friday into the weekend. We will need to monitor the radar in the afternoon for a few gusty t-storms.
Saturday is trending a bit more active in the morning to our west and we’ll need to watch that in terms of a more active radar to start the day off. The complex of t-storms looks to fade as it approaches which is leading to low confidence on impacts locally. Otherwise, it will be hot with a few afternoon t-storms.
I will explain all of this in more detail on today’s video plus a look into Sunday and next week!
