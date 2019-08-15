TwinSpires now title sponsor of Ellis Park Juvenile, Debutante

“With her WOW performance in last year’s Ellis Park Debutante, Serengeti Empress really got my attention," said Churchill Downs and Twinspires.com racing analyst Joe Kristufek. “When scouting horses for races like the Kentucky Oaks, I look for that kind of brilliance. Serengeti Empress had it, and it carried her all the way to the winner’s circle on the first Friday in May. It’s super exciting to watch these young stars strut their stuff. The road to the Oaks and Derby officially begins next month under the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs with the Pocahontas and Iroquois. But Sunday at Ellis Park serves as the entrance ramp to that journey.”