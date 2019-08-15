UofL to purchase cabooses near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As tailgating season approaches, WAVE 3 News has learned that the University of Louisville will purchase the recognizable cabooses near Cardinal Stadium, meaning the party will continue, with new rules, though.
The University of Louisville will pay $1.5 million for Caboose Express.
The move move allows UofL to have more control over what goes on inside the cabooses.
Under the new rules, fans can no longer spend the night in one of the cabooses before a game.
