Ahead of Trump’s Louisville stop, Bevin says to expect even more before November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump is coming to Louisville next week.
He’ll be addressing veterans next Wednesday at the AMVETS National Convention, and attending a re-election fundraiser for Gov. Matt Bevin.
At the Kentucky State Fair on Thursday, Bevin said to expect similar, larger Trump visits to the state before November.
When he won the Republican primary in May, Bevin said he believed Trump would come to the Commonwealth to help him campaign, as he takes on Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.
Trump addressed Bevin at an Ohio rally two weeks ago, telling him he’ll deliver on that promise.
“Because I like him so much, Matt, get a nice big arena ready, we’re going to do a rally for you, OK?” Trump said.
The events next week will be smaller and less public than an arena rally, but Bevin said they won’t be the president’s last in the Bluegrass state.
“He’ll be back again,” Bevin said. “This will be a small, quick visit, but he’ll be back again to do a much larger rally. He loves that. People love that. The vice president has been here a couple of times; he’ll be back as well.”
Bevin attended a closed-door Trump fundraiser several weeks ago in West Virginia, according to the Associated Press.
The Kentucky governor has continuously leveraged his relationship with the president on the campaign trail.
