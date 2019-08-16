Chicken patties made by Tyson Foods recalled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You might want to check your freezer for these chicken patties.
More than 39,000 pounds of Weaver, 26 ounce frozen patties with rib meat, made by Tyson Foods, are being recalled.
The USDA says some of the patties may contain certain could be “contaminated with extraneous materials.” The best-by date on the recall products is January 31, 2020 with lot codes of 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623 or 0319PBF0600.
The products also bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag, according to the USDA.
You can either toss them out or take them back to the store for a refund.
