Cincinnati-area pastor told juvenile victim God was speaking to him before committing sex crimes, Feds say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Federal officials are releasing new information about how the Sharonville pastor charged with federally coercing a juvenile female member of his church was able to commit the crimes he is accused of.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says the criminal complaint against Cesar Guerrero, Jr., 41, of Liberty Township, was unsealed Thursday after his initial federal court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Federal officials say the affidavit was filed with the Sharonville Police Department after they received several complaints on Aug. 7 regarding Guerrero who was a pastor at Mision Cristiana el Calvario Church.
Official say Guerrero contacted the 17-year-old victim through the Facebook Messenger app, telling her he dreamed of her ‘dressed in white’ and ‘walking in a dark place.’
They say the victim told Guerrero she’d been sexually molested in Guatemala.
Officials say they were told Guerrero told the victim God was speaking to him and the only way to get out of the dark place was for her to have sexual relations with Guerrero.
They say the pastor referred to this as a ‘cleansing process.’
The affidavit filed with the Sharonville Police Department says Guerrero requested a nude video call with the victim as well as sexually explicit photos of her body and cited several biblical verses while making the request.
They say the victim met with the Guerrero at his church July 30 where they say he told her he would ‘free her mouth’ by having her perform oral sex on him.
The complaint also says Guerrero raped the victim.
FBI and Sharonville police say they received new information Aug. 9 from a second person telling them they too had been sexually assaulted by Guerrero on more than one occasion, beginning when she was 14 years old.
Officials say the second victim told them Guerrero asked her to show him how she kissed her boyfriend before assaulting her and telling her if she was a child of God she would obey him.
They say Guerrero also assaulted the second victim at his home.
Guerrero was transferred into federal custody Thursday.
Officials say coercing a minor is a federal crime punishable by a mandatory minimum 10 years-to life in prison.
They’re asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this case to call the FBI tip line at 513-979-8822.
