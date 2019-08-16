Cincinnati-bound Greyhound bus crashes on I-75 in central Kentucky

CINCINNATI (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky State Police confirm several people were injured when Greyhound bus bound for Cincinnati crashed on I-75 in Rockcastle Co., Kentucky.
A Greyhound bus and a tractor trailer collided around 4:30 p.m. at the 71 mile marker in the northbound lanes.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were affected by today’s incident," a Greyhound spokesperson said. "We are currently cooperating with local authorities on this matter."
The Greyhound bus involved was number 1104 which was traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati. It left London, Kentucky at 3:43 p.m
"Just felt some swerving, and the next thing you know, it's like an impact, and like everybody just flew forward, and like there was glass everywhere," passenger Lewii Kynee said. "Everybody was screaming and crying it was like tragic."
The Rockcastle County coroner has not been called to the scene.
Copyright 2019 WKYT VIA Gray Televisison, Inc. All rights reserved.