Downtown businesses get ready for Trump’s visit next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As President Donald Trump’s visit to Louisville nears, some local business owners are preparing for some new customers downtown.
Trump will address the annual AMVETS convention on Wednesday afternoon at the Galt House hotel, then headline a fundraiser for Gov. Matt Bevin later.
Even the operator of a hot-dog stand is getting ready to work overtime.
“Hopefully I’m allowed to set up,” said Joseph Storzum, who owns the Fireman Franks hot-dog stand on Main Street.
Storzum’s stand is across the street from the Galt House. He said he sells nearly 200 hot dogs on a regular day, but isn’t certain what his sales will be on Wednesday.
“I have no idea,” he said. “You just have to play it by ear and bring as much product as you can and do the best you can.”
Todd Coury said he’ll be taking extra steps when Trump’s in town.
“I think it would do us a lot of good,” Coury said.
He hopes to be pulling new customers into Cravings, his family’s restaurant.
Louisville Tourism said it doesn’t track the amount of tourists or money coming into the city during a presidential visit because there are other conventions and factors happening at the same time.
Some shops said their role will stay the same when Trump visits, with business as usual if they can get to their store.
