FORECAST: Increasing heat and humidity this weekend

ALERTS
- SATURDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds
- SUNDAY: Heat index likely to reach 100°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually increase this morning, mainly west of I-65, as a result of the storms off to our west. Southerly winds coupled with filtered sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.
A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon but most locations will remain dry. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
A fading cluster of storms races towards WAVE Country Saturday morning. Clouds and morning showers will help limit highs to the low 90s, however, higher humidity brings heat indices into the upper 90s.
Another cluster of storms races past us late Saturday into Sunday but most of the rain looks to stay north.
A few isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon. Highs max out in the mid-90s Sunday afternoon but it will feel like the low 100s at times.
Scattered storm chances remain in the forecast for the start of the next workweek as highs stay in the 90s.
FORECAST
- TODAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 92°
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 71°
- SATURDAY (WAVE 3 News Day At The State Fair): Partly sunny; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 93°
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 96° (heat index near 100°)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.