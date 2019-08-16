FORECAST: Scorching heat late weekend after a storm chance

ALERTS
- SATURDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, mainly north of I-64 and west of I-65
- SUNDAY: Heat index likely to reach 100°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ready for the hottest weekend of 2019?
Saturday is a day to watch for scattered storm activity as an impulse of energy moves in from the west. Storm coverage will be limited to areas mainly along and north of I-64 and west of I-65 as high pressure to our southeast acts to suppress development any farther southeast. By mid afternoon, any sort of storm activity will be finished, allowing highs to get back into the mid 90s again.
A hot day for sure, so be sure to come inside with us at WAVE 3 News Day at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday in the South Wing A lobby! Sunday looks to be the hottest of the year so far with highs topping 97° in the city.
With continued moderate humidity, we won’t see heat index values go much higher than the upper 90s. Scattered storm chances return mid next week, but don’t bet on a good soaking rain. We could sure use one, though!
A break from the 90s begins on Thursday of next week.
FORECAST
- SATURDAY (WAVE 3 News Day At The State Fair): Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms (30% chance). HIGH: 93°
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 97° (heat index near 100°)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.