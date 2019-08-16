Indiana switches up vaccine requirements for students

A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
By Berry Stockton | August 16, 2019 at 1:12 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 1:12 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana has switched up the vaccine requirements for students this school year.

Students in Kindergarten through seventh grades are now required to receive two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. The same rule applies to those in 12th grade.

This vaccination is on top of the other required shots for things like polio, hepatitis B and MMR, which stands for measles, mumps and rubella.

Click here for a list of all Indiana state requirements.

