Indiana switches up vaccine requirements for students

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana has switched up the vaccine requirements for students this school year.
Students in Kindergarten through seventh grades are now required to receive two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. The same rule applies to those in 12th grade.
This vaccination is on top of the other required shots for things like polio, hepatitis B and MMR, which stands for measles, mumps and rubella.
Click here for a list of all Indiana state requirements.
