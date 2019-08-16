JCPS narrows down list of candidates for open school board seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has narrowed its search for a new board member down to five candidates.
Thirteen people applied for the district four vacancy after Ben Gies resigned from the seat. Gies resigned in July of 2019 to take a job with a non-profit.
The open district four seat covers southwest Louisville.
Saundra Gibson, Debra Gray, Joe Marshall, Shameka Parrish-Wright and Cassandra Ryan will be interviewed by the school board during a special meeting on Tuesday, August 20.
Law requires that JCPS fill the seat by September 14th.
