JCPS narrows down list of candidates for open school board seat
By Greg Phelps | August 16, 2019 at 6:39 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 6:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has narrowed its search for a new board member down to five candidates.

Thirteen people applied for the district four vacancy after Ben Gies resigned from the seat. Gies resigned in July of 2019 to take a job with a non-profit.

The open district four seat covers southwest Louisville.

Saundra Gibson, Debra Gray, Joe Marshall, Shameka Parrish-Wright and Cassandra Ryan will be interviewed by the school board during a special meeting on Tuesday, August 20.

Law requires that JCPS fill the seat by September 14th.

