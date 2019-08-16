Kentucky PTA files lawsuit to keep Dear JCPS founder from getting financial information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Parent Teacher Association has filed a lawsuit to keep the founder of 'Dear JCPS' from accessing their financial information.
Each school’s PTA is required to keep a budget and submit an annual financial report to the non-profit in Frankfort.
In June 2019, Gay Adelmann asked JCPS for the financial records from all of the district’s PTAs over the past five years.
The Kentucky PTA says that the documents don’t fall under the Open Records Act and releasing them could be harmful to the organization.
