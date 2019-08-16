LMPD seeking ID of theft suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are hoping that you can help identify a man they are seeking in connection with a series of thefts.
According to LMPD, the man in the surveillance photos has stolen a large amount of merchandise from several places in Louisville
Witnesses have told LMPD he has a tattoo with 12/12/08 on his neck.
Anyone that can help identify the man is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the Crime Tip Line are anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.