LMPD seeking ID of theft suspect
According to Louisville Metro Police, the man in the photos has stolen a large amount of merchandise from several places. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway | August 16, 2019 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 11:04 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are hoping that you can help identify a man they are seeking in connection with a series of thefts.

According to LMPD, the man in the surveillance photos has stolen a large amount of merchandise from several places in Louisville

Witnesses have told LMPD he has a tattoo with 12/12/08 on his neck.

Anyone that can help identify the man is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the Crime Tip Line are anonymous.

