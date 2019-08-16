Locust Grove book sale now open to public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Locust Grove book sale is now open to the public.
Members got their first pick at the massive selection of donated books Thursday night. All the books are organized into categories including children’s, history and cookbooks.
“Most of our books are a dollar or two dollars so if you’re really a fanatic reader, you can take care of a whole year’s worth of reading material here.” said Carol Ely, Executive Director of Locust Grove.
All the money raised from the book sale supports the education and preservation programs at Locust Grove.
The sale is happening Friday August 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hours for Saturday and Sunday are from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
