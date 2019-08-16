Louisville MSD announces study to improve Beargrass Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new $3 million study is looking to help bring big improvements to Beargrass Creek.
Louisville MSD announced the Three Forks Beargrass Creek Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study Thursday.
This is one of six projects selected by the US Army corps of engineers nationwide for funding.
The study is one of many in Beargrass Creek history, but will be the first to outline all three forks.
The study will lay out what has to happen to restore ecological form and function to the watershed.
Right now, portions of the creek become too warm for most aquatic life in the summer.
About one-third of all water that falls in the Beargrass Creek watershed lands on impervious surfaces, like roofs and pavement collecting toxins on the way to the creek.
Both MSD and the US Army Corps of Engineers committed the maximum $1.5 million for the $3 million total.
MSD says that their portion will be a mix of actual dollars and in-kind services.
