Orion coming to Kings Island in the spring of 2020!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Everyone thought it was going to be a roller coaster, but now we know for certain.
Orion, one of only seven giga coasters in the world, will be unveiled at Kings Island in spring 2020.
The announcement was made Thursday night at the amusement park.
Here are some of the coaster’s vital stats;
- Longest first 300-foot drop at Kings Island
- Seven more hills at speeds of up to 91 mph
- 5,321 feet of track
- Kings Island’s tallest (287 ft.) fastest and longest steel coaster
- Second longest steel roller coaster at the park behind The Beast (7,359 ft.)
- Seventh-fastest roller coaster in North America and 13th fastest in the world
Take a look at what it will feel like to ride in Orion’s front seat:
“Orion reflects Kings Island’s commitment to providing top notch thrills and value to our guests,” Mike Koontz, King Island’s vice president and general manager, said. "Beginning today, coaster enthusiasts from around the world are adding Orion to their list of must-ride coaster in 2020.
Orion’s announcement coincides with the eve of National Roller Coaster Day on Aug. 16.
Here’s another view of Orion:
