Soldiers transitioning from active duty get new support in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Soldiers returning home from active duty are getting new support in their transition.
The Soldiers for Life Transition Assistance Program wrapped up three days of work at the Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville Thursday.
Staff from Army installations around the world were in Louisville helping soldiers keep up with their career, education, and finance goals.
They also provide networking for soldiers heading across the country.
“They want to go home in most cases, so it's that connecting with somebody far away while at a fort on another side of the country,” Colonel Retired Walter Herd said. “So we try to combat that challenge, we try to begin that process early.”
This is the third straight year the symposium has been held in Louisville.
