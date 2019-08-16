Southern Indiana steel company granted relief from trade restrictions

POSCO’s newly invested wire rod facility in Jeffersonville was struggling to operate at a normal capacity due to the lack of raw materials and trade restrictions related to the Section 232 measures. However, with Rep. Hollingsworth’s continued support throughout the entire process, we successfully had the Department of Commerce grant exclusions for our raw materials from the Section 232 tariffs and quotas restrictions. We expect this to not only increase our capacity utilization by about 30%, but also allow us to hire more people and continue with our planned expansion investments that were on indefinite hold. As part of the Jeffersonville community, we hope to continue giving back to the community moving forward.