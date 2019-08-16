St X grad Justin Thomas tied for lead at BMW Championship

(WAVE) - Justin Thomas fired an opening round -7 (65) and it tied for the lead at the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois.
It is the second to last tournament in the Fed Cup. The St. Xavier High School grad has already qualified for the Tour Championship next week. The top 30 players will compete for the $15 million dollar first prize.
“It was good, it was an easy round I guess, if you will,” Thomas said. “I felt I drove it pretty well and when I got out of position I got it back in position to give myself a chance at up and down or at least get it on the green to two putt.”
He is tied for first place with Jason Kokrak.
The round, which tied the course record at Medinah, included birdies on four, five, seven and nine on the way out and then on 14, 15 and 16. His putt on 16 was over 57 feet.
“That one on 16 is a bonus,” Thomas said. “That’s such a hard hole. It’s one of many holes that doesn’t really fit my eye, as a fader off the tee, you I kind of have to start it over the trees and fade it back, but fairways being this soft definitely played to my advantage for that.”
The round followed a session on the practice range that was less than memorable.
“I had probably the worst warm up I’ve ever had in my entire life this morning, so I truly had no idea how I was going to play today,” he said. “So maybe the no expectations thing is a good thing.”
Thomas has nine career wins on the PGA Tour, but has not won in 2019.
You can see the final two rounds of the BMW Championship on Saturday and Sunday on WAVE 3 News and NBC, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. both days.
