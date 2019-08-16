StormTALK! Friday Edition

SATURDAY MORNING: Complex of severe t-storms will approach WAVE Country from the NW overnight/early Saturday morning. It will be weakening and shrinking in size as it moves in. This means our severe wind threat is low but the risk is there for a burst of at least gusty winds, heavy rain and certainly some clouds. With this system fading as it approaches, we are keeping the risk for rain low for now but know this could certainly ramp up once we get a better idea of how they develop into Missouri tonight. Otherwise, the clouds will slow the heating at first Saturday but highs into the 90s likely into the afternoon.