StormTALK! Friday Edition

Overall the theme into the weekend will be the building heat...once again.
There are a couple of storm chances we need to watch for as this heat builds in, however.
THIS AFTERNOON: Slight chance for a downpour to develop near I-65 after 4pm. Most areas look to stay dry. If anything can form, it wouldn’t last long at all.
SATURDAY MORNING: Complex of severe t-storms will approach WAVE Country from the NW overnight/early Saturday morning. It will be weakening and shrinking in size as it moves in. This means our severe wind threat is low but the risk is there for a burst of at least gusty winds, heavy rain and certainly some clouds. With this system fading as it approaches, we are keeping the risk for rain low for now but know this could certainly ramp up once we get a better idea of how they develop into Missouri tonight. Otherwise, the clouds will slow the heating at first Saturday but highs into the 90s likely into the afternoon.
Sunday still looks to be the hottest not only of the weekend, but perhaps of the year (so far). Highs in the mid/upper 90s reachable with the heat index at least only a few degrees above the actual temperature. But hot is hot.
There could be some high clouds around midday. If those indeed do roll in, that would knock the highs down a few degrees. We shall see.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.