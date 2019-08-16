University of Louisville hosting football fan fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football program is hosting its Fan Fest on Saturday August 17.
It’s happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sun Tan City Bronze lot at Cardinal Stadium.
Fans are encouraged to park in the Purple Lot A and Bronze Lot D and F free of charge.
Posters, schedule cards, food and drinks are free for fans. There will also be family activities and inflatables throughout the parking lot.
Head coach Scott Satterfield and the football team will sign autographs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Cardinals start their season against Notre Dame on September 2nd.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.