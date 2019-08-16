UofL head basketball coach gives school supplies to local kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville men’s basketball coach, Chris Mack, is making sure students have what they need for the new school year.
The Mack Family Foundation teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host a back to school event for 100 elementary students.
Children lined up at the Dixie Highway Kroger Thursday night to get an autograph and a photo with Coach Mack, but that’s not all they left with. Each student received a new lunchbox, backpack filled with school supplies and some snacks.
“I think the kids are excited. They get to go through the line and you know grab some free goodies, have a backpack to go to school. Adidas was incredibly kind along with Kroger to partner with us to make it an extra special going back to school time for all these elementary school kids.” said UofL basketball coach Chris Mack.
Each child who attended the event is involved in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.
