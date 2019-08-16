UofL men’s tennis head coach Ecarma out after 29 years

“’While we have great respect for Rex’s accomplishment as a player and coach at the University of Louisville, we have determined that a change in leadership is needed in our men’s tennis program,” said Vince Tyra, UofL Vice-President and Director of Athletics. “We have been clear about our roles and expectations in providing our student-athletes an outstanding experience while a part of our program. The conclusion of an independent investigation into our men’s tennis program determined otherwise. We will turn our attention to landing another outstanding person and coach, along the lines of recent hires, in order to develop terrific people while competing for championships.”