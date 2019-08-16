UofL men’s tennis head coach Ecarma out after 29 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville will part ways with Men’s Tennis Coach Rex Ecarma, moving toward a change in leadership for the Cardinals’ program.
UofL has exercised the 10-day notice provision in Ecarma’s agreement to terminate his services without cause, effective Aug. 26. He will be compensated per the term of his contract. Current assistant coach Jakob Gustafsson(pronounced Yah-cub GUS-tuf-son) will serve as acting coach while a national search for a new head coach is executed.
“’While we have great respect for Rex’s accomplishment as a player and coach at the University of Louisville, we have determined that a change in leadership is needed in our men’s tennis program,” said Vince Tyra, UofL Vice-President and Director of Athletics. “We have been clear about our roles and expectations in providing our student-athletes an outstanding experience while a part of our program. The conclusion of an independent investigation into our men’s tennis program determined otherwise. We will turn our attention to landing another outstanding person and coach, along the lines of recent hires, in order to develop terrific people while competing for championships.”
Ecarma spent the last 29 years (1991-2019) as the Cardinals’ head tennis coach and compiled a 475-317-1 overall record with 12 NCAA team regional appearances. The Louisville native played for the Cardinals from 1984-87 when he earned 92 career doubles victories, second-most at UofL.
