Victim critically injured when car, motorcycle collide near Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was being rushed to UofL Hospital with what were described as “critical” injuries following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle Thursday night.
Taylor Boulevard is shut down near Bluegrass Avenue, in the Iroquois neighborhood, as of 10:35 p.m.
Metrosafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the collision took place at about 10:20 p.m.
No other details were immediately known.
Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.