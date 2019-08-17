Cards fans crowd Cardinal Stadium for UofL Fan Fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans of UofL Football crowded Cardinal Stadium to show support for the team ahead of the upcoming season.
The university’s marching band, cheer squad and the Lady Birds dance team performed during the free event, hoping to hype up football fans. About an hour into the festivities, Coach Scott Satterfield and the team arrived to sign some autographs.
Some fans waited outside for hours in the heat just to meet the team.
“I was here probably around ten o’clock this morning because I didn’t know how long the line was going to be or whatnot," Cards fan David Tucker told WAVE 3 News. “So I was here about 10.”
In the meantime, fans were able to play football-focused games and activities. Posters, schedule cards and food and drinks were free for fans in attendance.
UofL kicks off the 2019 season against Notre Dame on September 2.
