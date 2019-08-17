Classroom turns to crime scene for Christian Academy students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mysterious death in the classroom is bringing science to life for local students.
Christian Academy of Louisville’s biomedical principles class kicked off with students walking into a fake crime scene.
A false body on the floor, furniture overturned, a broken glass, medicine and more all ready to be observed and recorded.
Over the course of the year students will try to figure out how the woman died.
“I look forward to his class every single day,” Christian Academy Junior Lauren Perkins said. “You come in and there’s something new and exciting and it’s never the same. It’s not you come and sit down and get lectured, you teach yourself most of it. The teachers are there to guide you and help you with questions you may have, but it’s really a hands on learning approach that’s different from anything I’ve ever done.”
After spending the rest of the year determining the cause of death and how it might have been prevented through forensics analysis, students will find out on the last day what really happened.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.