Family of woman found dismembered in freezer asks for public’s help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is still in search of answers after a young Louisville woman was found dismembered in a freezer.
Her family is asking for help searching the 300-acre property in LaRue County where her remains were initially found last month.
Brittany Wilson was a mother of four. Her remains were found as part of a double-murder suicide investigation.
“There are no words to describe how hard it is to wake up one morning and know that they’re not here and you don’t have all the answers,” her cousin, Sherry Herman, said.
“I see her every day when I see a butterfly or a beautiful sky outside, and when I say goodnight to her picture every night,” said her sister, Courtney Litsey.
Constant reminders tell Litsey that the search for her sister isn’t over.
“What wasn’t released at that time was that not all of my sister was found,” Litsey said.
LMPD is leading the murder investigation since it happened at a home in South Louisville.
But KSP, who did the investigation in LaRue County, confirms not all of Wilson’s remains were located that day.
“Whether it take us a day, a week, a month, a year, eventually we’re going to find my sister,” Litsey said.
That's why Wilson's family is calling for volunteers to help them search the 300-acre property that belongs to the suspect's family.
Wilson’s family said they’ve been given permission for the search.
“We were told by police that these were the points of interest that they were told he (the suspect) questioned where he could dump things,” Litsey said. “You could take something back there and never see it again.”
Anyone who would like to help in the search should meet at Riverview Park at 6:45 a.m. Aug. 23. Or, you can meet them at the property at 892 River Road in New Haven.
Friday would have been Wilson’s 34th birthday.
The family is asking anyone who saw or talked to Wilson after June 9 to come forward. Anyone with even the slightest bit of information is asked to call KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078 or 574-LMPD.
Wilson’s family also claims she may have been around eight months pregnant when she was killed. LMPD will not confirm that. The investigation is ongoing.
KSP is still awaiting DNA confirmation on the suspect.
