Khalil’s opens new gaming room to benefit Shirley’s Way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Valley Station restaurant opened a first-of-its-kind gaming experience.
Khalil’s, on Dixie Highway, hosted a grand opening Friday night for the Shirley’s Way Charitable Gaming Room.
It’s a seperate room inside the restaurant with 28 electronic pulltab machines.
They may look similar to slot machines, but they’re regulated by the Charitable Gaming Commission and pay out 91 percent of what they take in.
“People absolutely love it,” Shirley’s Way Founder Mike Mulrooney said. “We’ve been open in a soft opening for two weeks and we’re giving out a lot of money, and we’re making money. And people are walking out of here making $500, $600, $700, and they’re having a ball doing it.”
Added Khalil’s owner Khalil Batshon: “We obviously encourage people to play responsibly and have fun, you know? It’s going to the right cause and it’s not lining CEO billionaires’ pockets.”
The proceeds go to Shirley’s Way, a non-profit that helps cancer patients pay their rent, mortgage and utlity bills.
Organizers said some private clubs in Kentucky have the electronic pulltab machines, but no other restaurants.
