Man killed after motorcycle hits pedestrian on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Bardstown Road late Friday night.
According to a release from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Holt, 36, of Louisville was killed.
The accident took place at 11:21 p.m. in the 4500 block of Bardstown Road.
Police later said Holt was driving the motorcycle, when a pedestrian in dark clothing walked in front of him on Bardstown Road. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, and police say the area was not well-lit.
According to police, when Holt struck the pedestrian, it also caused him to hit another motorcycle nearby. Holt and the pedestrian were both taken to the hospital. The pedestrian is still in critical condition due to his injuries.
Holt was pronounced dead at the hospital.
His death was ruled an accident.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.