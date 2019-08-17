Mill Creek Elementary students see science in action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -JCPS students got a chance to reach for the stars Friday.
It was rocket day at Mill Creek Elementary, where NASA engineers worked with students on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) projects.
The partnership allowed for students to see technology and science in action.
“Mill Creek has a theme this year called All Systems Go,” family resource coordinator Amber Ladd said. “So this is really connecting to our students’ mission and theme. We’re really trying to highlight the STEM program within our school this year.”
Throughout the week kids had a chance to build rockets, learning about aerospace engineering, and then launch the rockets on Friday.
