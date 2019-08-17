More than 1,000 teachers broke Kentucky law during sickouts

(WAVE) - A state investigation found more than 1,000 Kentucky teachers broke the law during sickouts this year.
The report from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary found the teachers who called in to work to protest the General Assembly violated state law against work stoppages.
Under the law, each teacher could be prosecuted and fined up to $1,000 per day of work stoppage.
But no penalties will be assessed in the investigation.
The state said the report was done to ensure that schools remain open during next year’s General Assembly, and so similar work stoppages don’t happen in the future.
