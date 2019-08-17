New mobile market brings groceries to Louisville food deserts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grocery store is parking and setting up shop in Louisville’s food deserts. Kroger launched its new Zero Hunger Mobile Market program.
Dare To Care and Kroger teamed up with the new truck to help the nearly 50,000 people they said are living in areas without access to fresh, healthy food across the Louisville Metro Area.
Doris Goatley and her husband knew they had to change their lifestyle once they beat cancer and recovered from a stroke.
She said eating healthier in their Parkland neighborhood was nearly impossible.
“I have to make my own,” Goatley said. "So I have to go to those areas that have the produce I need. Some things are a little more pricey in my area versus another.”
"There’s never an option to get fresh this or fresh that it’s either canned or frozen,” said Brittany White, who works on the mobile truck.
Others like White grew up with just corner stores in their communities. Now she works on the truck and brings discounted groceries to her neighbors.
"We pulled up and saved [one woman] from [taking] two different TARC buses just to make it to the grocery store,” White said.
If you want more information on when the mobile grocery store will stop in your Louisville neighborhood, click here.
Dare to Care said there are more than 170,000 people in 13 counties across Louisville that struggle with access to healthy, fresh and affordable foods.
White scanned bananas, strawberries and grapes for a total of $7.41 she said that would be nearly $15 at her neighborhood corner store.
The one-aisle truck moves a food haven to areas that need it the most.
