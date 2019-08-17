Police: Nelson Co. man nearly killed 2-month-old child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County man is behind bars after police say he abused his child, nearly killing the two-month-old baby.
According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Jeremy Miller is charged with assault and criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years old.
Police say Miller, 27, was arrested in connection with a four-month investigation by the department.
Miller allegedly later admitted to detectives he caused injury to his two-month-old child.
The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.
A medical forensic report allegedly said the injuries were nearly fatal.
