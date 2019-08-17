Rex Ecarma releases statement to WAVE 3 News on termination

“I’m deely disappointed by the decision. I’ve been a Louisville Cardinal my entire adult life, as a ball boy, player, and for nearly 30 years as the Head Coach. My teams have been successful and my record, including my personnel file, has been spotless. I was never presented with any allegations, by anyone, against me, despite repeated requests. Mid-inquiry, the University publicly stated there were no NCAA, criminal or Title IX violations but told me little else. At no time did any player, assistant coach, student, fan or anyone make a complaint to me. I cooperated fully in the inquiry . I have always maintained the highest and most rigorous standards for myself. I care deeply for the players I’ve had the honor of coaching and mentoring. I am also aware that throughout the inquiry the University President and the Athletic Director were showered with letters and calls of support for me, from community leaders, alumni, and especially former players, whose testimonials demonstrated my commitment to them both during their careers at UL and after. After this lengthy inquiry - conducted by University personnel - not independently as has been written - cause for my termination was obviously not found. That doesn’t surprise me because there is no cause. There could not have been. The present administration and Athletic Director obviously wanted a new tennis coach, for reasons that were never explained to me. I’ll be compensated for the duration of my contract, through 2023. During that time the University will have to pay another tennis coach, which is a shame because I am right here, ready to continue the success we have built in nearly 3 decades. I want to publicly express my appreciation to the many players, friends, and fans of the program who have expressed their support. I did not let you down. I look forward to the next step in my career, and I will always be a Louisville Cardinal.”