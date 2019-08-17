Teen murder suspect appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The alleged driver in a deadly crash of a stolen SUV was back before a judge Friday.
Reco Smith is charged with murder after a 13-year-old passenger was killed in the crash last year.
Smith was seeking to have his bond reduced and to be placed in home incarceration.
The defense attorney for Smith said he may not have been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
Smith is accused of leading police on a deadly chase back in December.
Police said they tried to pull him over for driving a stolen car on Interstate 65.
Two officers were injured in crashes during that chase.
The chase of the SUV ended with it crashed on Fern Valley Road.
There were four juveniles in the vehicle.
“It’s not just the people in the car he put in danger, but the two officers that were injured as a result of this chase,” prosecuting attorney Emily Lantz said in court Friday. “He’s charged with that, and then all the people who were on the road that night that he placed their lives in danger as well.”
Thirteen-year-old passenger Ki’Anthony Tyus was killed.
Tyus was a young advocate against gun violence.
