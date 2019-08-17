WAVE 3 News Day at the Fair brings out dozens of WAVE Country viewers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third day of the Kentucky State Fair brought the whole WAVE 3 News crew to the Expo Center.
From WAVE 3 News Sunrise to the evening newscasts, reporters, anchors and staff were able to meet and great the people they serve each day - the viewers.
Viewers were able to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win some WAVE 3 swag or learn about static electricity from our friends at the Kentucky Science Center. We also brought out a booth for America’s Got Talent, manned by local singing favorites and former finalists Linkin Bridge.
Despite the fun and games, the most important part of the day was meeting members of the community.
“We came straight here,” viewer Gail Sipes said. “We get to the fair and park, we come here. We walked for forever.
“We left her husband and my son like ‘we gonna go see WAVE 3,'" her friend Tammy Washburn added.
“It made me feel happy because I just love all of WAVE 3, all of the people are awesome,” viewer Sydney Jones said.
The Kentucky State Fair continues at the Expo Center through August 25.
