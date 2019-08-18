AMBER Alert for 16-year-old Indiana girl cancelled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A statewide AMBER Alert declared Sunday morning for a 16-year-old Indiana girl has been cancelled.
Officials say Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon was last seen Saturday at 9 a.m. in Crown Point, Ind. and she was at one time believed to be in extreme danger.
She’s described as a white female, five feet, one inch tall, 97 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal print, blue jeans with tears and shin-high books with a black lace necklace.
The suspect is Martin Alexander curry-Fishtorn. He’s described as a 22-year-old white male, five feet, seven inches tall, 158 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana licence plate 645RIS.
