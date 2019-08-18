Epic 3rd round by Justin Thomas at the BMW

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Justin Thomas put together one of the greatest rounds of golf in recent memory on Saturday in the third round of the BMW Championship outside Chicago. Racking up 8 birdies and 2 eagles, Thomas sizzled his way to a course-record 61. He’ll take a six shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round.
Thomas was a shotmaker-superb . He opened the round with 5 consecutive birdies to move into a share of the lead. He just kept on making incredible shots and would pad his lead. On hole 14 from just off the green Thomas chipped in for an amazing birdie. His brilliant play continued at number 16 where he holed out from the fairway from 180 yards away.
Thomas is 21 under par and leads Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay by six shots. Thomas currently sits atop the Fed Ex Cup points standings. Final round coverage of the BMW starts at 2:00 p.m. on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports.
