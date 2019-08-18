Father in Scott County, IN accused of shooting son during fight

SCOTT COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Scott County, Indiana father has been charged in connection to his son’s shooting.
Jeff Abbott, 47, of Lexington, Indiana, got into a fight with his son in a home at 6999 East State Road 356 on Saturday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim showed up at Scott Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later transported to UofL Hospital, but he’s expected to recover.
Abbott is charged with Criminal Recklessness and Domestic Battery by Means of Deadly Weapon.
