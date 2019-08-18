Shelbyville woman killed in four-car crash, KSP seeking more details

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Shelbyville woman.
Four cars were involved in the crash on I-64 E in Frankfort near mile marker 53, according to police.
Police said during congested traffic, one car hit another, which set off a domino effect.
One of the drivers, Marvin Brown, was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, while Daniel and Jamie Raymond were taken to UK Hospital for life-threatening injuries. Jamie died at the hospital, according to police.
KSP is seeking information from anyone who may have been involved in the crash or witnessed the scene. Anyone with further details can call Kentucky State Police, Post 12 at (502) 227-2221.
